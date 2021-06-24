Retailers bring the merchandise and let third-parties set up shops

Retail News
Retailers bring the merchandise and let third-parties set up shopsThe Wall Street Journal 06/23/2021
Something Navy wanted to open a store in Manhattan last year. Rather than doing it on its own, the women’s clothing brand turned to Leap, a company that takes care of all the tasks of opening and operating a store. Something Navy CEO Matt Scanlan said that his company doesn’t have the expertise to open its own stores but has the merchandise. That’s why it partnered with Leap.
