Retail News

Retailers bank on a big Christmas despite supply chain challenges

Reuters/Investing.com 11/04/2021

Retailers think that consumers are ready to cut loose this holiday season after having been limited in what they can do over the past 20 months. “One of the big trends that we’re seeing across the board is maximalism, which is really about ‘more is better’ and more opulence — it’s embracing colors and embracing patterns,” said Sarah Fishburne, Home Depot’s director of trend and design.

