Retailers are seeing some spooky supply chain stuff ahead of Halloween

Retail News
Retailers are seeing some spooky supply chain stuff ahead of HalloweenThe Wall Street Journal 10/11/2021
With Halloween just weeks away, consumers are quickly clearing out store shelves as the supply of costumes and decorations is out of line with demand. “[Our selection was] really good between the middle of September and the end of September. Once October hit it was just gone, gone, gone,” said Kam Featherstone, a Spirit Halloween associate in Utah.
