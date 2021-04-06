Retailers anticipate new rules for office attire

Retail News
Retailers anticipate new rules for office attireThe Wall Street Journal 06/04/2021
Millions of Americans have been working from their homes for more than a year in sweats and other types of dress-down clothing. With large numbers of people returning to work, will rules for office attire evolve or go back to pre-pandemic standards? Many retailers are betting that a more relaxed approach to work clothes will become the new standard. Brooks Brothers, for example, has created deconstructed jackets that “look like suits, but aren’t.”
Discussions
