Retailers and restaurants want tax code mistake fixed fast

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

The Congressional change in the tax code in 2017 was supposed to make it so businesses could write off the cost of renovations immediately rather than over a period of 15 years. In the end, however, the code mistakenly changed the length of time to account for renovation depreciations spread over 39 years. Many in the retail and food trades are wondering why Congress and the administration haven’t fixed the mistake found about a year-and-a-half ago.