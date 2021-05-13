Retailers and restaurants losing workers over poor pay and crazy customers

Retail News
Retailers and restaurants losing workers over poor pay and crazy customersBusiness Insider 05/13/2021
Some retail industry workers are finding the combination of low pay and difficult if not outright abusive customers to be more than they can stomach. Many are leaving their jobs in search of better opportunities, and many of those who remain are tethered to their current positions by healthcare and benefits as they too look for better work.
Discussions
