Retailers and restaurants are paying up to attract workers

Retail News
Retailers and restaurants are paying up to attract workersThe Wall Street Journal 05/14/2021
The labor market is tightening as businesses staff up in response to the diminishing threat from the novel coronavirus pandemic and rise in economic activity. National employers, including Amazon, Chipotle, McDonald’s and Walmart, are raising hourly wages, offering bonuses and other incentives to recruit new workers.
