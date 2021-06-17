Retailers and landlords negotiate leases based on new realities

Retail News
Retailers and landlords negotiate leases based on new realitiesThe Wall Street Journal 06/16/2021
Retailers and landlords worked out leases that included lower monthly rent payments plus a percentage of sales in response to new realities created by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020. Those terms, it appears, were not a short-term fix. Parties are engaging in more of these types of leases as the economy reopens and the threat from the pandemic wanes.
