Retail News

Retailers and landlords lock horns over lease sales revenue clauses

The Wall Street Journal 03/25/2021

Landlords are negotiating leases with retailers that include lower guaranteed monthly rates but come with revenue sharing based on a store’s sales. While this seems like a good way to minimize the hurt in bad times and share the wealth in good, the two parties are finding trouble defining a sale at a given location, considering the role that stores now play in online fulfillment.

