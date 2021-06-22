Retail News

Retailers and brands rethink digital advertising

Vogue Business 06/21/2021

Higher customer acquisition costs through social media sites including Facebook and Instagram have retailers and brands reconsidering their ad budgets and where those dollars go. Some marketers are even looking at shifting dollars that previously went to online properties to direct mail, radio and television advertising.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!