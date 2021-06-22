Retailers and brands rethink digital advertising

Retail News
Retailers and brands rethink digital advertisingVogue Business 06/21/2021
Higher customer acquisition costs through social media sites including Facebook and Instagram have retailers and brands reconsidering their ad budgets and where those dollars go. Some marketers are even looking at shifting dollars that previously went to online properties to direct mail, radio and television advertising.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!