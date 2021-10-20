Retailers add to supply chain woes by over-ordering products

Retail News
Retailers add to supply chain woes by over-ordering productsCNBC 10/20/2021
Retailers looking to hedge their inventory bets in light of supply chain disruptions are over-ordering products and inadvertently adding to the current problems. “Because the problems are well known, orders for raw materials, component parts, and finished goods are now being placed earlier than normal, which is lengthening the queue, creating a vicious cycle,” RBC Wealth Management wrote in an Oct. 15 note.
