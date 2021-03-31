Retail workers fear for their safety as states lift mask mandates

Retail News

The New York Times

Marilyn Reece, the lead bakery clerk at a Kroger store in Mississippi, explains how she feels when she sees a mask-less customer walking to the counter in her department. “Please, please, don’t let me have to wait on them, because in my heart, I don’t want to ignore them, I don’t want to refuse them,” said the breast cancer survivor. “But then I’m thinking I don’t want to get sick and die, either. It’s not that people are bad, but you don’t know who they’ve come into contact with.” Mississippi is one of the states that recently lifted mask mandates despite warnings from the federal government and public health officials about the dangers associated with such an action.