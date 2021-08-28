Retail success still depends on location, location, location

Retail News

Retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods are opening stores and new concepts even as the pandemic continues on in the U.S. Many are finding that properly positioned stores are in fact key to driving sales despite the growing percentage of customers shopping and placing orders online. “The traditional thinking then, mostly outside the organization, was that brick-and-mortar was going to be really hurt by e-commerce, and that we might not need as many stores,” said Bill Grassel, director of real estate market research and strategy at Dick’s. “A lot of the spatial analysis that we’ve been able to do has said when we add new stores, we actually see our entire omnichannel sales go up.”