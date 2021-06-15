Retail sales took a small step back in May

Retail News
Retail sales took a small step back in MayThe New York Times 06/15/2021
Retail sales fell by 1.3 percent in May, following a revised 0.9 percent gain in April, according to the Commerce Department. Sales that previously went to retail have shifted to areas including entertainment and hospitality as the American economy continues to reopen with more citizens getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
