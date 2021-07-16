Retail sales rose in June

Retail News
Retail sales rose in JuneThe New York Times 07/16/2021
U.S. retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in June as consumers left their homes to shop in stores. “(Retail) sectors that were buoyed by the pandemic are slowing down a little bit, but not to a degree that I’d be concerned about,” said Felipe Chacon, an economist at Square. “Household finances have been bolstered by a few rounds of stimulus spending, so it bodes pretty well” for retailers going forward.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!