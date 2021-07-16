Retail sales rose in June

Retail News

The New York Times

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.6 percent in June as consumers left their homes to shop in stores. “(Retail) sectors that were buoyed by the pandemic are slowing down a little bit, but not to a degree that I’d be concerned about,” said Felipe Chacon, an economist at Square. “Household finances have been bolstered by a few rounds of stimulus spending, so it bodes pretty well” for retailers going forward.