Retail sales rose 1.6 percent in March, outpacing the 1.1 percent gain expected by economists. The gain was largely driven by a 3.1 percent increase in the sale of new cars and trucks. Higher gas prices — a gallon of regular was up 10 percent in March — also contributed to the increase. Retail sales, excluding auto and gas, were up 0.9 percent for the month.