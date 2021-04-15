Retail sales jumped nearly 10 percent in March

Retail News
Retail sales jumped nearly 10 percent in MarchThe Wall Street Journal 04/15/2021
Stimulus checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and rollbacks on the restrictions imposed on retailers during the novel coronavirus pandemic all contributed to a 9.8 percent jump in U.S. retail sales in March as consumers spent more online and in physical stores. March’s gain announced by the Commerce Department followed a 2.7 percent increase in February.
