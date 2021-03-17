Retail sales fell in February

Retail News
Retail sales fell in FebruaryThe New York Times 03/16/2021
Retail sales in February fell three percent, according to the Commerce Department. The dip followed a 7.6 percent jump in January. Economists are looking for retail sales to pick up again later this month and into April as federal stimulus checks and other measures give low- and middle-income Americans a little more buying power.
