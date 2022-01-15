Retail sales fell in December, but that’s no biggie

Retail News
Retail sales fell in December, but that’s no biggieThe New York Times 01/14/2022
Earlier consumer holiday season purchasing and higher prices tied to inflationary pressures led to a 2.3 percent decline in retail sales in December, according to the Commerce Department. The December sales numbers didn’t dampen an otherwise solid quarter for retailers with sales up 17.1 percent year-over-year.
Discussions
