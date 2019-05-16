Retail sales fall for second time in three months

Retail News

Bloomberg

Retail sales in the U.S. fell 0.2 percent in April, below the 0.2 percent increase forecast by economists. The sales decline was the second in three months, following a 1.7 percent increase in March, the biggest increase since 2017, according to figures from the Commerce Department. Seven of the 13 retail categories tracked by the government saw declines in April, including appliances, clothing, electronics, food and beverage stores.