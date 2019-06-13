Retail gains press while failing to convert shoppers to reusable bags

Retail News

The New York Times

East West Market in Vancouver wants its customers to use reusable bags rather than plastic bags. The retailer thought it could help move the needle by printing odd messaging such as “The Colon Care Co-op,” “Dr. Toews’ Wart Ointment Wholesale” and “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium” on its plastic bags. Instead of making people think twice about using the bags, however, the messages have taken on a viral quality with many willing to pay the five cents to get them with their purchases.