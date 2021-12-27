Retail foot traffic in the UK off 45 percent versus Boxing Day 2019

Retail News
Retail foot traffic in the UK off 45 percent versus Boxing Day 2019PYMNTS.com 12/26/2021
High COVID Omicron infection rates hit Christmas weekend shopping in the UK hard, according to the Financial Times. Data shows 1 in 20 people in Central London have been infected with the variant. Some retailers chose not to open at all. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is weighing possible new pandemic restrictions.
