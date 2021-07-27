Retail expected to set back-to-school sales record

Retail News
Retail expected to set back-to-school sales recordThe Wall Street Journal 07/26/2021
Schools are opening to in-person learning again and parents are purchasing supplies to get their kids prepared as they head back to classrooms for the new year. “We’re planning for one of our biggest back-to-school and college seasons ever,” Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer, said on the retailer’s earnings call in May.
