Retail employees affected by Saturday’s payroll company ransonware attack

Retail employees affected by Saturday’s payroll company ransonware attackNBC News 12/15/2021
Kronos said on Monday, following a major ransonware attack over the weekend, that its cloud-based payroll services would be down for “several weeks.” Kronos handles payroll for a number of big retail chains, including Whole Foods, which assured its workers that it has come up with a workaround to get them their final paychecks of the year.
