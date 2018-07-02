Retail chains pay PR price for offensive messages on clothing

Retail News

Washington Post/Chicago Tribune

The decision by first lady Melania Trump to wear a jacket with the message,”I really don’t care, do U?”, on the same day she went to visit immigrant children separated from their asylum-seeking parents at the U.S. border, focused an unwelcome spotlight on Zara, which sold the garment. This is just the latest case of a retailer making headlines for selling clothing with words and images that many find offensive.