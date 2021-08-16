Retail businesses along Mexican border hurt by COVID travel bans

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The number of Americans entering the U.S. to purchase goods from U.S. businesses has fallen as COVID-19-related restrictions are preventing nonessential travel between the two countries. The reduced traffic has negatively affected retailers, restaurants and other businesses from California to Texas. “We depend on shoppers who come across weekly, and Mexican nationals are not coming over,” said Lilly Arias, owner of La Campana Fabric Store in McAllen, TX. “I am counting on clients coming back someday, but they’ve already restructured their way of life at this point.”