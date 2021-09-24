Retail and restaurant workers go to work in the cannabis industry

Retail News

The Washington Post

The legal weed business is seeing many of its open jobs filled by workers coming from traditional retail businesses and restaurants. Around 321,000 Americans are now thought to be working in the cannabis industry, a 32 percent jump from last year. “There has been a seismic shift of workers from retail and restaurants to cannabis” said Kara Bradford, CEO of Viridian Staffing. “There is a sense that this is a booming industry that’s fun and interesting, with a lot of opportunities to move up quickly.”