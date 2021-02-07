Retail among the gainers as economy adds jobs

Retail News
Retail among the gainers as economy adds jobsThe Washington Post 07/02/2021
The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, above the 700,000 gain expected by economists, with large pickups in the leisure and hospitality sector (343,000), local education (155,000) and retail (67,000). Average earnings also increased by 10 cents an hour to $30.40, following larger increases in May and April.
