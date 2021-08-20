Restaurants sue New York City over vaccine mandate

Retail News
Restaurants sue New York City over vaccine mandateCNN 08/19/2021
A group of restaurant owners have filed a lawsuit against New York City and its mayor for a vaccine mandate requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination to be served indoors. The regulation also requires all restaurant workers to be vaccinated. “This vaccine mandate is arbitrary and capricious due to the fact that it targets certain establishments but not others,” according to the plaintiffs who are part of a group called the Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue.
