Restaurants look to staff up as occupancy restrictions are lifted

Restaurants look to staff up as occupancy restrictions are liftedThe New York Times 04/08/2021
Restaurants across the country are looking to hire as businesses that were forced to layoff workers are staffing up again now that states have begun lifting occupancy restrictions. “I don’t think anything like this has ever happened,” said Katie Button, the chef and a co-owner of two restaurants in Asheville, N.C. “Everybody in the world is hiring at the same time.”
