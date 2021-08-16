Restaurants face new challenges with vaccine mandates

Retail News
Restaurants face new challenges with vaccine mandatesCNBC 08/16/2021
Restaurant operators will need to train staff and assign staff to enforce New York City’s vaccine mandate, effective Sept. 13, for diners looking to eat their meals indoors. The local government issued the mandate that requires at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine after seeing an increase in cases tied to the Delta variant. San Francisco has issued its own order requiring proof of full vaccination status, which will go into effect on Aug, 20.
