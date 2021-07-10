Restaurants are prepared to go outdoors for the winter

Retail News
Restaurants are prepared to go outdoors for the winterThe Wall Street Journal 10/07/2021
Restaurant owners are putting up tents, adding propane heaters and taking other steps to make diners comfortable eating outdoors during the coming winter months. Those operating restaurants believe they are better prepared than last year to offer dining outside that will be comfortable and enjoyable enough to attract patrons. Ellen Yin, co-owner of High Street Hospitality Group in Philadelphia, said her company has invested in overhead infrared heaters and blankets to keep customers comfortable even if the weather is not.
Discussions
