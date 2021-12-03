Restaurants and bars among the big winners in COVID-19 stimulus bill

Retail News
Restaurants and bars among the big winners in COVID-19 stimulus billUSA Today 03/12/2021
The American Rescue Plan passed by Congressional Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden will allocate $28.6 billion to help family-owned restaurants whose businesses have been decimated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Today, the heartbreak starts to heal,” said Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition. She said the new law “will make the difference between shuttered storefronts and open doors.”
