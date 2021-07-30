Retail News

Restauranteur Danny Meyer requiring staff and dine-in customers to be vaccinated

CNN 07/30/2021

Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality, which operates restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C., said all employees and dine-in customers will need to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter. Shake Shack, which is part of the company’s portfolio, has not yet set a policy regrind vaccines.

