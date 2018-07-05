Restaurant worker calls police on African-American family

Retail News
Restaurant worker calls police on African-American familyAssociated Press News 07/04/2018
An employee at a Subway in North Carolina made a 911 call after an African-American family had stopped at the restaurant to pick up some dinner while on vacation. The worker told police that “eight people in a van” were going back and forth to the restaurant’s bathroom and that they may have also been putting soda in water cups. The couple said the officer who responded and the store owner both apologized for the employee’s mistake.