Restaurant turnaround could reverse again due to Delta variant

According to a new National Restaurant Association survey, restaurants are likely to suffer yet another setback in coming months as diners stay away due to concerns of contracting or spreading the Delta variant of COVID-19. About one in every five consumers polled by the association said they refrained from in-restaurant dining as the Delta variant spread. Restaurants in the U.S. are estimated to see a nearly 20 percent rise in revenue this year over 2020, but that would still be nearly 9 percent shy of the “normal” performance of 2019.