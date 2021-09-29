Restaurant tells patrons to ‘be kind or leave’

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Restaurants and other consumer-facing businesses have reported an uptick in unruly, sometimes threatening, behavior from customers and they are done putting up with it. Chris Sirianni, who owns the the Brewerie at Union Station in Erie, Pa., recently posted a sign at the restaurant and another on Facebook advising customers to “Be Kind Or Leave.” Behavior has improved since then and Mr. Sirianni is hoping that it will stay that way for his workers and the majority of patrons who would like to enjoy their food and drinks without a commotion.