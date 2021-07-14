Restaurant shuts down for an employee ‘day of kindness’

Retail News

The New York Times

Owners of the Apt Cape Cod farm-to-table restaurant have seen rude customers reduce some employees to tears. In one recent incident, a man lit into one young employee for not taking a breakfast takeout order before the restaurant opened. Brandi Felt Castellano and co-owner and spouse Regina Felt Castellano made the decision to close the restaurant for a “day of kindness” for employees. “People are always rude to restaurant workers, but this far exceeds anything I’ve seen in my 20 years,” said Brandi Felt Castellano.