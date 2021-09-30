Restaurants see worsening business conditions

Retail News

CNBC

More than half of restaurant operators say business conditions have grown worse over the past three months, according to a National Restaurant Association survey. The poll of members was part of the organization’s efforts to push back on plans by President Biden to raise corporate tax rates. “Restaurants still need help today and overwhelming them with costly new obligations will only prevent progress in turning the tide of recovery,” Sean Kennedy, NRA Vice President of public affairs, wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.