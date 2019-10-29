Retail News

Restaurant Brands’ Q3 results boosted by BK and Popeyes

Yahoo Finance 10/28/2019

Restaurant Brands International posted third-quarter earnings in line with estimates as the company’s Popeye’s business reported that same-store sales were up 9.7 percent on the strength of the chain’s new chicken sandwich. Burger King reported a comp gain of 4.8 percent, while Tim Hortons fell 1.4 percent during the quarter.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!