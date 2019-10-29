Restaurant Brands’ Q3 results boosted by BK and Popeyes

Retail News
Restaurant Brands’ Q3 results boosted by BK and PopeyesYahoo Finance 10/28/2019
Restaurant Brands International posted third-quarter earnings in line with estimates as the company’s Popeye’s business reported that same-store sales were up 9.7 percent on the strength of the chain’s new chicken sandwich. Burger King reported a comp gain of 4.8 percent, while Tim Hortons fell 1.4 percent during the quarter.
