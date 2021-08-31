Research: Far fewer stores closed during the pandemic than expected

Retail News

Money.com

According to Coresight Research, analysts were far too pessimistic back in 2020 when they estimated that retailers would permanently shutter 25,000 stores in 2020. The actual number turned out to be closer to 9,000. While many retailers did, however, hold off on expansion plans, dollar store chains kept their momentum going, opening 7,300 stores in 2020 and 2021, so far, representing 43 percent of all new store openings.