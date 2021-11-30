Secondhand sales are not disrupted by supply chain woes

Retail News

Companies engaged in selling secondhand goods have a strong message at this point in time. Pricing remains a value in an inflationary period and inventory remains solid despite the supply chain disruptions affecting sellers of new goods. “While many retailers have been forced to raise prices due to inflation or supply chain pressure, we do not have the same level of exposure,” James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp, said on the company’s third quarter earnings call. “We have chosen to strategically lower prices in order to engage as many customers as possible during a time when consumers are feeling price pressure in many other parts of their life.”