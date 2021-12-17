Report shows 7 percent spike in cost of holiday returns

Retail News

CNBC

Logistics-related costs of returning items are being driven up this year by inflation, higher labor costs and precautionary measures required by the pandemic, according to a newly released study by commercial real estate firm CBRE and return technology company Optoro. The data, according to CNBC, concludes that, on average, a returned item costs a retailer two-thirds of the original price for the item when accounting for labor and distribution costs.