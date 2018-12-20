Report: Dollar Stores are replacing indie grocers at the expense of consumer health

Retail News

Eater

Dollar Stores have been gobbling up market share from grocers in rural and inner-city areas for years, and the growth momentum continues. A report issued by Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) concludes that the dollar store channel has been the beneficiary of supermarket industry consolidation as the top four chains — Walmart, Kroger, Ahold-Delhaize and Albertsons — force independent grocers out of business. The result: consumers in lower-income markets now have little choice but to shop at dollar stores with their limited selection of healthy foods.