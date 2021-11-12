Rent the Runway CEO sees a path to profitability

Retail News

CNBC

Rent the Runway CEO Jenn Hyman thinks her company’s “capital-light” approach will help keep costs and eventually move the company from the red to the black. “The unit economics of our business are strong,” said Ms. Hyman. “We’re seeing incredible resiliency in the model. And I think the tailwinds that have built our business — which is really the focus on making more environmentally conscious choices, less focus on ownership and more on spending your money on experiences and access — those things have never been more powerful.”