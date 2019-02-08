Remington asks Supreme Court to block Sandy Hook massacre suit

Retail News

Reuters

In March, the Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated a wrongful death suit against Remington Outdoor connected to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012. Remington manufactures the AR-15 Bushmaster rifle, which was used by a gunman to kill 20 children ages six and seven as well as six adult staff members at the school. The suit alleges that Remington has improperly marketed the product, intended as a combat weapon, for use by non-military and law enforcement consumers.