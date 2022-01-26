REI workers in Manhattan ask NLRB to oversee union election

Retail News

The New York Times

Workers at an REI in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood have filed a request with the National Labor Relations Board to oversee an election to determine if the store’s 115 employees will be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The employees have also asked REI for voluntary recognition of the union so that no vote would be necessary. Graham Gale, one of the employees seeking union representation, said he and his fellow workers have seen “a tangible shift in the culture” at the store since the pandemic began.