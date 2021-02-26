REI to open satellite offices instead of central HQ

Retail News

The Seattle Times

REI decided to toss plans to open a centralized headquarters facility in Bellevue, WA, last year. The outdoor cooperative has just announced that it will open a satellite office in Issaquah that will be home for about 400 employees. The newly finished 68,876-square-foot space will be “surrounded by trail networks and sandwiched between Lake Sammamish Park and Cougar Mountain Wildland Park,” according to the company.