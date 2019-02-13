Retail News
REI CEO resigns over ‘personal and consensual relationship’The Seattle Times 02/13/2019
Jerry Stritzke, CEO of REI, has resigned from the co-op after it was discovered that he has been in a “personal and consensual relationship” with the head of “another organization within the outdoor industry.” While asserting the relationship did not compromise REI, Mr. Stritzke acknowledged that engaging in the relationship without co-op’s knowledge could create a perception of a conflict of interest.