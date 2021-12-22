Regional Hy-Vee appears to be preparing to expand nationally

Retail News

Des Moines Register

Hy-Vee, long admired as a sharply-run regional grocery chain, appears to have developed broader ambitions. The chain is reportedly opening stores for the first time in Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, and also building a new distribution center in Tennessee. Based on a video of Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker obtained by the Des Moines Register, the company will begin with seven locations in those four states. Said Mr. Edeker in the video, “…overnight we’re going to go from a regional company to a national company. As we build our third DC [distribution center] in the Nashville market, you will see us turn more into a national presence.”